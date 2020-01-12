Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Leave a Spa Together in New York City

It was a beautiful warm day in New York City recently, so Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber took advantage of it by heading out to a spa together.

On Saturday, January 11, the happy couple were spotted enjoying the day, and each other’s company in Downtown Manhattan. The iconic model, 53, and her love, 57, tied the knot in 1998. They share two kids — son Presley, 19, and daughter Kaia, 17. The famous duo celebrated over 20 years of marriage in 2019.

“Happy to be celebrating this day 21 years ago! Happy anniversary @randegerber. Can’t imagine this journey with anyone else. I love you!” the Fair Game actress wrote alongside a framed photo of the two. Rande also had nothing but positive words to say about the woman he’s crazy about.

INSTARImages

“I didn’t just choose the most beautiful girl in the world, I chose the girl that made my world more beautiful. Happy anniversary my Angel!” the businessman said via Instagram. Rande, like his longtime spouse, is also a former model. However, their children have decided to go down the same route as well — something that Cindy was fine with, especially when it came to her only daughter.

“I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia,” Cindy revealed to the audience while at the “Their Lives in Pictures” panel at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Summit in New York City on October 10. “I felt comfortable and I was like, ‘Go for it, have fun and I’m always here if you have a question.'”

“By the time Kaia started, she was pretty well-versed in designers and young photographers,” she continued. “She was prepared.” The star has also explained that her youngest child doesn’t exactly have a huge leg-up in the modeling world because of who her mother is.

“Kaia had some advantages, she is my daughter and people know that,” Cindy told PorterEdit. “But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, if I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me! If I could get someone into a fashion show I would be getting it for myself.”

