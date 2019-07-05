One of the wonderful things about a classic movie is that there’s never a wrong time to take a look back at the things that made it something so enduring that it gets passed down from one generation to the next. That whole idea is certainly nothing new to Disney, which is why we’re taking a look back at 1950’s Cinderella, the animated film featuring one of the studios’ many Disney Princesses, which has just been released on Blu-ray and digitally as part of its “Signature Collection.”

The Mouse House describes the film as being so beloved for “its timeless story, unforgettable characters and iconic artistry. Share the magic as kind and hardworking Cinderella is rewarded with an enchanted evening at the Royal Ball. It just takes the help of her loyal animal friends Jaq and Gus, a wave of her Fairy Godmother’s wand and some ‘Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.’ Celebrate the legacy of Disney’s classic animation in Cinderella, where dreams really do come true!”

And to do exactly that, the focus is on Mary Walsh, the managing director for the Animation Research Library at Walt Disney Animation Studios, who provides insight — and some amazing art — to all things Cinderella.

