On June 4, 2023, Chuck Todd announced he was leaving Meet the Press for a touching reason. Many wondered who would be taking his place on the morning talk show amid his departure. Scroll below to find out why he is exiting the program and see who will be replacing him.

Why Is Chuck Todd Leaving ‘Meet the Press’?

Chuck was named the moderator of Meet the Press in 2014 after serving as a political analyst on a number of other NBC series, including Morning Joe, Today and NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt. He replaced David Gregory on the beloved newscast and held the lead hosting position for nine years.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chuck shocked fans when he announced he was leaving Meet the Press to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late,” he said during a broadcast. “I promised my family I wouldn’t do that.”

The journalist and his wife, Kristian Denny, share two children: Margaret and Harrison. While Chuck made it clear that prioritizing family time is his goal, he also assured viewers that he is not leaving NBC entirely. The TV host has plans to pursue other projects on the network.

“Among them, docuseries and docudramas focused on trying to bridge our divides and pierce political bubbles,” he continued. “So, while I may be leaving this chair, I’m still going to help NBC navigate and coach colleagues in this 2024 campaign season and beyond.”

Who Is Replacing Chuck Todd on ‘Meet the Press’?

NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker was named Chuck’s replacement. She is the second woman to ever take on the moderator role on the long-running program. Martha Rountree, the show’s inaugural host, led the series from 1947 to 1953.

Kristen is a favorite among the network’s viewers, who tune in each weekend to watch her cohost Weekend Today with Peter Alexander. The Pennsylvania native, who shares daughter Margot with husband John Hughes, will be taking over the role in September. She has Chuck cheering her on as she embarks on the next chapter of her career.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with her from essentially her first day and let me just say, she’s the right person in the right moment,” Chuck said of his successor. “This is exactly how I always hoped this would end, that I’d be passing the baton to her.”