Christopher Reeve and Wife Dana Would ‘Be Very Proud of Their Children’ Years After Their Deaths
Christopher Reeve‘s youngest child, Will Reeve, revealed he made a powerful promise to the Superman star on his deathbed.
“I told him that I loved him,” Will said in a touching documentary about his dad. “I would do whatever I could to make him proud.”
Will, who was 12 years old when his father died, has likely done just that by becoming an ABC News correspondent. But it hasn’t been easy.
Now 32, Will admitted, “I’ve felt alone” since the day his mother, Dana Reeve, lost her battle with lung cancer in 2006, just 17 months after his father died from heart failure.
The big-screen Man of Steel proved to be all too human in 1995 when he was paralyzed in a freak horse-riding fall. But he showed superhuman strength in the way he dealt with the catastrophic injury, a journey now captured in the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.
Will, along with siblings Matthew Reeve, 44, and Alexandra Reeve Givens, 40, have been promoting the film. They also work with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which aims to help cure spinal cord injuries.
A source exclusively tells Closer, “There’s little doubt that both Chris and Dana would be very proud of all their children.”
