Christopher Reeve‘s three kids remember their father as someone who always said what was on his mind.

The Superman actor was ​​paralyzed from the neck down following a 1995 horseback riding accident. Now, they’re telling the story of his highs and lows in the new documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

“Our dad had a near-death experience, so he knew not to leave things unsaid,” his daughter, Alexandra Reeve Givens, told People on Tuesday, September 10. “Because we suddenly weren’t doing physical activities, we had a lot more time to sit and have conversations hanging out in his office. That was a true gift.”

He shared Alexandra and his eldest son, Matthew Reeve, with ex-partner Gae Exton, and son Will Reeve with wife Dana Reeve. In the years following his accident and rehabilitation, Christopher founded the The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which is “dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis,” per the website.

Christopher died on October 10, 2004, at age 52, from heart failure. Dana died on March 6, 2006, at age 44 from lung cancer. After losing both of his parents within a span of two years and dealing with grief, Will remembers them both as loving and inspiring individuals.

“I watch Matthew and Alex be phenomenal parents … with my mom and dad shining through them in the best way,” the Good Morning America correspondent reflected. “You show up for the people you love and give them everything you have because you don’t know how long you have with them. That’s something I took from my childhood and will carry for the rest of my life.”

The comments came just a few weeks after it was revealed that Will is slated to appear in James Gunn‘s upcoming 2025 Superman film.

“I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it [happen],” Will told TMZ in July.

The TV personality was asked to share more about the next installment of the franchise, but he remained coy in his response. “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” he added.

Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

Still, he had nothing but good things to say about filming his cameo, without revealing too much, of course.

“It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy … I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job ‘cause there was so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!” he said.

Will went on to say that while he enjoyed stepping into the acting role, he wasn’t sure if he had “what it takes to be an actor” as a full time job, and was rather happy with a cameo, adding, “Blink and you’ll miss it.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is set for a limited theatrical release in collaboration with Fathom Events in the U.S. on September 21 and again on September 25, which would have been Christopher’s 72nd birthday.