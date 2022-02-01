Hollywood hunk Christopher Meloni is a pivotal part of why the long-running Law & Order franchise has been so successful. After originating the role of Elliot Stabler on SVU and reprising the role on its spinoff ​​Law & Order: Organized Crime, he has earned the love of fans all over the world. His biggest fan of all is his wife, Sherman Williams.

Before landing the Law & Order role he is best known for, Chris snagged minor film and television roles. Sherman was working as a production designer on an HBO series when she caught his eye. The blonde beauty had a boyfriend at the time, however, the actor still wanted to remain friends. Two years later, Chris and Sherman began dating after bumping into each other in Los Angeles. The couple wed in a medieval-themed wedding in Malibu in 1995.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

In 1998, Chris landed a recurring role in the HBO series Oz. His wife continued to work on film sets and the pair made a pact that they would never go more than three weeks of being apart from each other. Once the 42 actor caught the eye of NBC producers, he landed the lead role opposite Mariska Hargitay in SVU. The hit show premiered in 1999.

Sherman gave birth to their first child, Sophia Eva Pietra Meloni, in March 2001, two years after Chris shot to fame. Their second child, son Dante Amadeo Meloni, was born in January 2004. Though her husband is one of the biggest stars on television, the artist admitted that she found it difficult to watch him on the crime drama series.

“The show takes a toll; it’s hard for me to watch it,” she said in a 2006 interview with Your Tango. “If Chris wasn’t on it, I don’t know that I’d watch. I turn off a lot of news and don’t read many newspaper articles.”

Prior to becoming a mom of two, Sherman worked on visual effects and production design for several films including 1994’s The Chase, 1997’s The Curse of Inferno and 2001’s Night at the Golden Eagle.

After working in the entertainment world behind the scenes for 14 years, the Parsons alumna now runs her own website where she showcases her artwork. She frequently paints portraits and does commissions. Chris, who left SVU in 2011, told Architectural Digest in August 2017 that he is his wife’s “biggest fan.”

“My husband keeps waiting for me to paint something that I’ll agree to hang up,” she said about his support. “And being a painter, it’s hard to find another artist’s work I want to live with.”