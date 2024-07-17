Christina Hall and Josh Hall were filming their new show, The Flip Off, just before they both filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

The longtime HGTV personality opened up about sharing the screen with the realtor in the new series days before making headlines with their split.

“I’m just so used to doing it and, like, I just have a very, kind of, go with the flow dynamic on camera,” Christina, 41 told Us Weekly on July 2. “I don’t take things too seriously and I feel like this is something that I really talk to Josh about a lot is like, who I am, like day-to-day is different than who I am on camera.”

In his filing, Josh listed their date of separation as July 8, while Christina listed their date of separation as July 7 in her filing, per Us Weekly.

“I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design,” Christina told the outlet. “So it’s just like this is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out.”

Josh previously appeared in the shows Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast prior to filming The Flip Off with Christina, her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae Young.

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” Christina reflected. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”

At the time of the interview, Christina confirmed she had only filmed scenes with her husband so far.

“We actually haven’t filmed together with Tarek and Heather yet, so I can’t really say that I know what that looks like,” she explained. “Only Josh and I have filmed together so far.”

It was initially announced that The Flip Off will be airing in early 2025, however, it is unclear how the couple’s divorce will play a role in the future of the series.

A trailer for The Flip Off dropped in May, with Christina declaring, “I never thought I’d be doing this,” in the video. Tarek said, “This is one of the defining moments of my life.”

The split between Christina and Josh came as a shock to many longtime fans of the home renovation star, especially since she gushed about how well everything in her life was going just a few weeks ago.

“It’s been really good,” the real estate investor told E! News. “I just love where I live, I love my family and I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything’s going really well.”

She also looked ahead toward the future, and was rather optimistic about what she hoped for.

“I just want peace,” she said. “I need things to be more peaceful and calm and just want to be more present and, overall, less chaos, less drama.”