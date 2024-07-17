Christina Hall is spending time with her family after news of her divorce from husband Josh Hall shocked fans.

The HGTV personality shared a photo while hanging out with her two sons, Brayden and Hudson, in her Instagram Stories, on Tuesday, July 16. The post came just hours after Closer confirmed Josh, 44, filed for divorce.

“Summer sofa sleepovers,” Christina, 41, captioned her post with emojis. “My sweet boys.”

Each of the boys wore their pajamas in the snap, smiling at the camera. The Flip or Flop alum shares Brayden, 8, as well as daughter Taylor, 13, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She welcomed Hudson, 4, during her marriage to her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina and Josh did not welcome any children together during their nearly three-year marriage, however, he was often seen in photos posted on social media while spending time with the kids.

In his filing, Josh cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Their wedding date, which had initially been kept a secret, was listed as October 6, 2021. Christina and Josh secretly wed before having a larger ceremony in Hawaii in April 2022. Their date of separation was listed as July 8 in his filing.

Christina also filed for divorce from the realtor, however, she listed their date of separation as July 7, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly. She also wants to restore her last name to Haack, her maiden name.

Their shocking split came just weeks after it was announced that Christina and Josh would appear in the new show The Flip Off, along with Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae Young.

The real estate investor described what it was like to work with Josh on the new series, as well as the series Christina on the Coast.

“I’m just so used to doing it and, like, I just have a very, kind of, go with the flow dynamic on camera,” she told Us Weekly on July 2. “I don’t take things too seriously and I feel like this is something that I really talk to Josh about a lot is like, who I am, like day-to-day is different than who I am on camera.”

She opened up about how their dynamic on screen changed and how their relationship evolved over the course of filming.

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” the mom of three shared. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”

Days before their split, Christina talked about her marriage to Josh and what made their relationship so special.

“Just trying to keep communication open and then just having the alone time when we can—whether it’s date night, going on little trips, just things like that,” she told E! News.

At the time, she also gave a career and life update.

“It’s been really good,” the TV personality told the outlet. “I just love where I live, I love my family and I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything’s going really well.”