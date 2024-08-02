Christina Hall took a swipe at her estranged husband, Josh Hall, in a new Instagram post amid their messy divorce.

On Wednesday, July 31, Josh, 43, shared a photo in his Instagram Stories with a sign that said the word “hope.” He added a prayer hands emoji and a blue heart emoji to the post. On Friday, August 1, Christina, 41, shared a screenshot of Josh’s post in her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.” She added a prayer hands emoji and a stack of money emoji to her post.

Josh filed for divorce from the Christina in the Country star on July 15, listing their date of separation as July 8. Christina also filed for divorce, listing their date of separation as July 7. In court documents filed on July 26, Christina accused Josh of taking “$35,000 of separate property rental income” from her account “without [her] authorization,” per Us Weekly. The transaction allegedly took place after he found out she wanted a divorce.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” she stated in the documents.

Christina, who owns multiple rental properties, claimed that Josh orchestrated the transaction via text messages with her property manager behind her back. The HGTV personality provided alleged text messages between Josh and the property manager in her filing.

“The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 07, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day,” she said in the filing. “It makes me wonder what else I am not aware of as it relates to his financial situation and that is why I am having a full forensic accounting performed for the entire term of our marriage.”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina previously shared a statement on her Instagram account following the news of her divorce filing.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” she wrote in a statement in her Instagram Stories on July 25. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” the statement continued. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but ‘still i rise.’”

She ended the post by writing, “For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”

Josh and Christina do not have any children together. She is a mom to kids Taylor and Brayden from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.