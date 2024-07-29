HGTV’s Christina Hall is surrounding herself with the people she loves the most amid her divorce from Josh Hall. The HGTV personality shared a glimpse into her life as a single mom of three in her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

In one post, Christina, 41, spent some time with her youngest son, Hudson. The little one adorably fed vegetables to a llama at what looked to be a petting zoo. Hudson, 4, wore a T-shirt and shorts with lions printed on them.

Christina watched as her little boy handed lettuce and cucumbers to the llama, with him adorably remarking, “He’s trying to steal the whole package.” The Christina in the Country star shares her youngest child with ex-husband Ant Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2021.

A short while later, Christina shared a photo of her daughter, Taylor, sitting on the floor while having a sleepover with some friends. “Love her friendships & sleepover nights at home,” Christina captioned the snapshot. The Christina on the Coast host shares Taylor, 13, along with son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018.

The posts came nearly two weeks after Christina and Josh, 43, filed for divorce. In his filing, he listed their date of separation as July 8, while she listed July 7 as their date of separation in her filing.

“Apparently, it wasn’t anything dramatic, like cheating, they just weren’t seeing eye to eye anymore. It’s been going on for a while,” an insider told Closer about the reason for their split.

“They just started drifting apart, and the farther they drifted, the more they realized that the spark was gone,” the source continued. “Eventually, they both realized that nothing was going to change, that’s when they decided to end it.”

Things have gotten messy in their divorce, as Christina accused Josh of taking $35,000 from her account without any permission in new court documents.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” she said in the documents, which were obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The TV personality also spoke out on her split from the realtor in a post on her Instagram Stories on July 25.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” she wrote in a post. “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” the statement read. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but ‘still i rise.’”

She concluded by writing, “For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”