Christina Hall Says Men Have Sent Her Letters Amid Divorce

HGTV star Christina Hall revealed she has some admirers amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, 8, Christina, 41, wrote out a message to those who have tried to get into contact with her as she enters her single era.

“Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband 🤪,” she wrote in her post.

Christina and Josh, 43, filed for divorce in mid-July after nearly three years of marriage. While he listed their date of separation as July 8, she listed their date of separation as July 7. The Christina on the Coast host also filed paperwork alleging that Josh took $35,000 from her account without her permission after speaking to their rental property manager via text message behind her back.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” she said in the documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Since the divorce filing, Christina went out for a girl’s night with a pal, wearing a short red dress and heels on July 19. In a snap posted on Instagram, they posed for a photo while standing outside of Delilah restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas.

Also in her Instagram post on Thursday, Christina addressed speculation about whether or not she plans to sell her house following her breakup from Josh.

“Dear fellow realtors — please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home … but if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent. 🤔” she wrote.

Christina concluded the post by writing, “Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it.”

The TV personality shares kids Taylor and Brayden with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Prior to her split from Josh, the pair were filming The Flip Off with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Now, they are currently continuing on with filming without Josh. One fan suggested that Ant, 45, replace Josh on the show.

“How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof. If it happens, I need some credit. Lol,” one person wrote underneath one of Christina’s recent Instagram posts.

Christina replied, “LOL that would be a genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin.”

She later told Backgrid, “It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes. I already work with Tarek.”

Both Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, spoke out after Christina and Josh filed for divorce.

“We support her,” the Selling Sunset star told E! News on July 23, adding that she believes Christina will “get through this” difficult period of her life.

“Life’s tough, s–t happens,” Tarek said. “We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”