Christina Hall Reacts to Idea That Ant Anstead Replace Josh

Fans suggested that Christina Hall replace her estranged husband Josh Hall on her new HGTV show, The Flip Off, with another former flame, and she’s open to the idea!

“How awesome would it be to have Ant [Anstead] replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof,” a fan wrote in the comments section of recent Instagram post posted last week by Christina, 41. “If it happens, I need some credit. Lol”

The home renovation star replied, “LOL that would be a genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin’.”

At some point after making the comment, Christina followed Ant, 45, on Instagram

“Hey, if you can work with Tarek, you can do it with Ant. If it happens, promise me you will come to the Vegas area and just redo our master bathroom. Lol I need some credit for the idea,” the user joked back.

Christina, 41, told Us Weekly on July 2 that she had “started filming” The Flip Off with Josh, 43, alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

“Now, the exes are back — along with their new spouses — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights. The series launches in early 2025 with a super-sized premiere when Tarek and Christina are sure to bring the flipping drama,” a statement from HGTV read in May.

However, Josh filed for divorce on July 15 and Christina filed the following day, throwing a wrench into their plans for the new show. On July 17, Us Weekly reported that Josh would no longer be a part of the upcoming series.

“They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh,” a source revealed to the publication. “They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

The HGTV star’s divorce from Josh is her third divorce in less than 10 years. Christina and Ant married in December 2018 and welcomed their son, Hudson, together in September 2019. Ant has two children from his first marriage, Amelie and Archie.

Their marriage was short lived and the Christina on the Coast star announced they were separating in September 2020.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina shared on Instagram at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Shortly after Christina’s announcement, Ant made it clear that it was Christina who initiated their split.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he wrote on Instagram on September 27, 2020.

Life & Style confirmed that Christina filed for divorce from Ant on November 3, 2020.

Before Ant, Christina was married to Tarek, 42, from April 2009 to December 2016. The couple shares a daughter, Taylor Reese, and son Brayden James.