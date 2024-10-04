Christina Hall made a huge announcement regarding her real estate amid her divorce from Josh Hall. The Christina on the Coast star is officially selling her Tennessee home.

Christina, 41, announced the news that she is selling the home in a post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 3. “My Tennessee home is officially for sale,” she wrote. “Excited for a new venture in business & real estate.”

In the post, she also attached a link to the listing on Zillow. The 23.82-acre home is located in the town of Leiper’s Fork. It features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a rocking chair porch, a storm shelter, garage and more. The house is currently listed for a whopping $4.5 million asking price.

Fans of the star might remember the home from the show Christina in the Country. Christina still spent a fair amount of time at her primary home in Newport Beach, California, with her three kids, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson, after purchasing the farmhouse. According to People, Christina rented out the Tennessee property when she was not staying there with her family.

Christina first purchased the home in February 2021 for $2.5 million, according to Zillow. She is listed as the sole owner of the home, per court documents obtained by People.

In another Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Christina wrote, “I guess ‘Leiper’s Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon. Time to go back to reality soon… Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can… With your mind on my money and my money on your mind… Byeeee.”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

In July, Josh, 44, filed for divorce from Christina, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. He requested spousal support and an equal division of community property acquired during the marriage. In her own paperwork, Christina asked the court to terminate Josh’s right to spousal support.

On July 26, Christina filed court documents accusing Josh of transferring $35,000 in rental income to his personal bank account without her knowledge.

“For the month of June, Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate rental income to his account,” she alleged in her filing. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

According to a September legal agreement obtained by People, Josh was ordered to pay back the money to Christina. The outlet also reported that before the Tennessee home was listed, Christina and Josh had reached a temporary agreement allowing Josh to live in the Tennessee house if it was not being rented out to tenants.

As they temporarily settled the property issues, Christina agreed to pay Josh $100,000 to use for bills and attorney fees. She also took full possession of their Newport Beach home as well as their Eve luxury condominiums in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Josh Hall has no comment about this matter,” a spokesperson for Josh told Us Weekly on September 6 amid the divorce proceedings. “He hopes to resolve these matters in private, not through the press.”