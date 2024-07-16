Christina Hall Gushed Over Marriage to Josh Hall Before Divorce

Just days before Closer confirmed Christina Hall‘s husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce, she gushed over the secret to their two-year marriage.

“Being communicative,” she told E! News of things she learned during her relationship with the realtor on July 13.

“Keep communication open, and then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips — just things like that,” she added.

Josh, 43, listed their date of separation as July 8, TMZ confirmed via court documents.

Fans of the HGTV duo were shocked to hear that they had split, considering they often post glimpses of their lives together on Instagram each day. Christina, 41, and Josh got married in April 2022 after a year of dating.

She previously addressed critics of their relationship in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people,” the Christina on the Coast host told her followers in August 2021.

“People are way too concerned about other people’s lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s–t. Judgment is like a mirror – what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves]” her caption continued.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

During her relationship with Josh, Christina documented renovations on her Tennessee farmhouse, which she referred to as her “home away from home.”

While Christina and Josh did not welcome any children together during their marriage, the TV personality is a mom of three from previous marriages. She welcomed kids Taylor and Brayden during her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018. Christina gave birth to son Hudson during her marriage to Ant Anstead, which lasted from 2018 to 2021.

She opened up about how her blended family was enjoying spending time together in the country, away from their primary California home.

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” Christina told People in May 2021. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

“I love taking the kids to the country restaurants and listening to live music,” she added. “All the restaurants are so kid-friendly, which I love as well.”

Josh is not currently seen in many recent photos on Christina’s Instagram. However, he is featured in a photo on Christina’s account from February 26 after visiting Park City, Utah.

“I’ve always loved Park City and this was one of my favorite family trips! Beautiful views, perfect weather, skiing, sledding and just lounging around @brian.claypool gorgeous new Park City home,” she captioned the post. “My parents always took us on the best family trips growing up and I’m grateful Josh and I are able to do this for the kids as well. This trip the big kids got to bring their besties which made it extra special too.”