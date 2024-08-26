Christina Hall Flaunts Bikini Body and Bares Abs Amid Divorce

Christina Hall is certainly not afraid to show some skin! The HGTV personality shared a sizzling bikini photo amid her divorce from Josh Hall.

“This trip just hits different,” Christina, 41, captioned the swimsuit-clad snapshot over the weekend. The bikini was decked out in Louis Vuitton logos and she paired the look with black sunglasses and a couple of bracelets.

She stood in front of a gorgeous tropical landscape with palm trees and the ocean in the background. The comments section of the post flooded with fans who could not get over how amazing Christina looked on vacation.

“Keep smiling, you have gorgeous kids, and a wonderful career. Life will be once again as it should be,” one person commented, while another wrote, “You wear your independence beautifully!”

The Christina on the Coast host has been rather raw and real with her fans on social media more than two months after she and Josh both filed for divorce.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Christina wrote in a statement on Instagram on July 25. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but ‘still i rise.’”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

They were married for two years before calling it quits on their marriage, sparking a bitter war between them on social media.

On August 2, Josh spoke out in a statement posted on his Instagram account amid his divorce from the TV star.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever,” he penned. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Prior to her split from Josh, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

With Tarek, 43, Christina shares kids Taylor and Brayden. She is also a mom to son Hudson, whom she welcomed with Ant, 45.

Currently, she is working on the show The Flip Off with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Initially, the show was set to feature both Christina and Josh, but he was cut from the program after their divorce filings.

As for what went wrong in her relationship with Josh, an insider told Closer in July that “they just weren’t seeing eye to eye anymore.”

“They just started drifting apart, and the farther they drifted, the more they realized that the spark was gone,” the source said. “Eventually, they both realized that nothing was going to change, that’s when they decided to end it.”