July 24, 2024: Christina Lawyers Up

According to photographs obtained by People, Christina was spotted on her way out of an attorney’s office on July 24, 2024. She was dressed in all black and accessorized with sunglasses. The outing came after Christina was spotted without her wedding ring after the divorce news made headlines. Christina filed a response to Josh’s request for a divorce and alleged that he made questionable financial moves related to her properties in Tennessee in the days surrounding their split.

According to multiple reports, Christina alleged Josh contacted her property manager to have them change the bank account that received the rent payments for those properties to his personal account. “The day after I communicated to Josh that I would be filing for dissolution, Josh contacted my professional property manager via text and stated, ‘Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you,” she reportedly claimed in the docs.

“For the month of June, Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate rental income to his account,” Christina’s filing alleged. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”