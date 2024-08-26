Christina Hall and Ex Josh Hall Trade Barbs Amid Messy Divorce: A Timeline of Their Nasty Split
Christina Hall is getting her third divorce, and things are not getting any easier for the Flip or Flop star.
After Josh Hall filed for a dissolution of marriage from Christina on July 15, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, things blew up between the pair. The two have been making headlines as they continuously spew claims against one another and trade barbs on social media.
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10