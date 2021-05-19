Christina Haack Is All Smiles While Out and About With Her 2 Older Kids in Newport Beach

Christina Haack is one happy mama! The Christina on the Coast star was all smiles while stepping out with her two older children, Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa. Christina was spotted out and about in Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday, May 18.

The Flip or Flop personality, 37, held hands with her 5-year-old son, Brayden, while 10-year-old Taylor walked beside them. The trio appeared to be having a good time as they exited a CVS pharmacy and headed to their car.

Christina shares her blonde-haired cuties with her first-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV star and home renovation guru were married from 2009 to 2018. After they went their separate ways, Christina found love with her second spouse, Ant Anstead.

The duo tied the knot in a surprise wedding in December 2018, and less than a year later, they expanded her family when Christina gave birth to their son, Hudson. The Christina: Stronger by Design host announced the news of their baby boy’s arrival in September 2019.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” the mom of three marveled on Instagram. “Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born [weighing] 7 pounds, 7 ounces [and was] 19.5 inches long.”

However, Christina and Ant announced their split the following year in September. The blonde bombshell filed for divorce and for joint custody of Hudson two months later in November, Closer confirmed at the time.

Their divorce has yet to be finalized, but Christina has already begun her healing process. In addition to putting the Newport Beach home they used to share on the market in April 2021, she recently purchased a new vacation home outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

“This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market [for] one day, so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer,” she gushed to People in May 2021. “It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”

