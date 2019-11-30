Even though her kids are grown and busy with their own lives, Christie Brinkley still got them all to return home for the holidays.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, November 29, to share a rare photo with her three kids — daughters Alexa Ray, 33, Sailor, 21, and son Jack, 24. “Eating it all up … the atmosphere, the friends, the family and the gooey chewy the pecan pie!” the iconic model wrote alongside numerous photos of her holiday so far. “Hope you’re all Gobbling up the Happy Holiday Season too!” Take a look below at the sweet photo!

Instagram

Fans were loving the rare look, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Oh look at all the warmth and the doggies and the love!! You sure know how to create a space of joy wherever you are, both in reality and virtuality,” one person wrote. “Wow, even your dogs know how to pose,” another joked.

Christie shares her eldest with ex-husband, singer Billy Joel. She welcomed Jack with ex Richard Taubman, and Sailor while married to Peter Cook. While the blonde beauty is one of the most famous models of all time, her youngest child knows that she doesn’t have to be like her mom.

“I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that,” the Dancing With the Stars alum once told People. “To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I’m just getting started? And to have people say I’m never going to have what she has or be what she is. I’m not trying to be her. But I’m fine. I don’t get hurt by this stuff.”

“She always said to just keep smiling, even if you’re feeling bad, and you’ll start feeling good,” Sailor added.

Christie has also always been about supporting her kids. She recently gushed about Alexa Ray while watching her perform on stage. “Sunday Serenade from my stunning gem of a daughter,” the Vegas Vacation actress wrote on November 10.

Instagram

We certainly realize just how much love Christie has for her children!