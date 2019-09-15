Still a supportive partner! We will be able to see Christie Brinkley hit the stage on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars — and her ex-husband Billy Joel is all about it.

“I haven’t really heard from [Billy], although I did hear through [my daughter] Alexa that he was very excited,” the 65-year-old told Us Weekly. “He thought that it was a really fun, great thing to be doing.” The former famous pair were married from 1985 to 1994. Alexa, 33, would be the only child they would have together.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The Vegas Vacation actress also has two more kids, son Jack, 24, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, and daughter Sailor, 21, with ex Peter Cook. Christie told the outlet that her kids are pumped to see their mom on the ABC show too. “They’re all rescheduling their lives so that they can try to be there on the first dance,” she explained. “[It’s] nice to know that I’ll have my little cheering section there.”

This is a nice change, especially since the blonde beauty recently revealed that her children were a little baffled when they learned she would be dancing it up. “They laughed,” Christie exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They were like [laughs] OK — really? [laughs] No, I am. [laughs] And they’re like ‘really.’ And I’m like, ‘yes, I’m going to do the lessons,’ because my daughter Sailor, she’s got the moves, and every time she starts to dance, I come in behind her, and I’m trying to do whatever she’s doing, and she’s like ‘Mom…’”

However, while they of course will be supporting their mother, Christie knows she is on her own when it comes to getting ready for the big competition. “Well, hopefully DWTS will take on that enormous challenge of preparing me, because it’s beyond anything that my kids are able to cope with,” she explained. “They need to pull out the heavy artillery if somebody’s going to get me to … get the moves.”

We are excited to see Christie on stage — we know she’s going to do great!