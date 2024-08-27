Christie Brinkley decided to end the summer in the most epic way! The supermodel reunited with National Lampoon’s Vacation costar Chevy Chase in a series of photos that left fans feeling nostalgic 41 years after the movie premiered.

“Vacation is always over too soon! 🏎️@chevychase,” Christie, 70, captioned the post on Instagram on Monday, August 26.

“How wonderful that you can get together! You are such a positive spirit!,” one person wrote in a comment under the post, while another said, “How cute are you two!! Still one of the best movies ever!”

The duo appeared together in the 1983 film in a scene that was truly unforgettable, with Christie pulling up in a Ferrari as Chevy’s character Clark Griswold drove on the freeway. Later on in the movie, their characters went skinny dipping.

Years later, Christie was offered a role in the sequel National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation but ended up turning it down due to her father’s advice.

“He said, ‘Gee, I would hate to see you get typecast in that kind of ingenue role. You have so much more depth. I don’t think you should do it,’” she told Us Weekly in December 2018. “So I said, ‘OK, Dad,’ and I didn’t do it.”

Courtesy of Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Christie admitted that she wished she had done the holiday film after all.

“Of course I should’ve [done it] because it’s so much fun to hang around with comedians,”she shared. “I mean, I love nothing more than to make people laugh.”

She ended up briefly making a cameo in 1997’s Vegas Vacation, playing the same “Girl in the Ferrari” role.

The cast reunited once again in December 2022. Christie posed for a series of snaps on Instagram with Chevy, 80, as well as Vacation costar Beverly D’Angelo. The trio wore matching Christmas sweaters in the pictures.

“These Three Amigos are going to need a Christmas Vacation after @steelcitycomiccon 😜Were back again today and I’m in the mood for some fun! I just love you two @officialbeverlydangelo and @chevychase,” Christie captioned the post.

To Mark the 40th anniversary of Vacation in 2023, Dana Barron, who played the original Audrey Griswold, dished on what it was like working with Christie.

“Christie was what they called the ‘Weather Girl’ because she came on set and hung out with us and we didn’t know if she would be filming that day because it depended if it was gonna be raining or not,” Dana told Hollywood Life in July 2023. “Her scene was basically first in the bar restaurant and then eventually in the pool. So she was waiting cause if there was gonna be a rain problem, she could just be with us.”

“[Christie] had a great time just hanging out and shopping all day long,” Dana added. “And I had fun hanging out with her by the pool and eventually I went to her house in Malibu when we went back to California film. So we all really bonded on this trip.”