What a close bond! Christie Brinkley is always reminding us just how much she loves her daughter, Sailor, and she did that again recently by sharing adorable photos with her.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to post various pics with her youngest child, 21, near Domino Park in New York City. “With my Sunflower Sailor,” the iconic model said alongside the snaps.

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I love mommy and daughter days,” one person wrote. Another added, “Cute and gorgeous at the same time.”

Christie shares Sailor with her ex-husband Peter Cook. The blonde beauty also has two more kids — Alexa Ray, 34, and Jack, 24 — from previous relationships. And while Sailor is quite close with her famous mom, she has opened up in the past of wanting to be her own person.

“I have been every size,” Sailor explained to Hamptons magazine in an interview, adding that she was always “body shamed” and compared to her mom. “I’m not the mini-Christie Brinkley. I’m myself. Now, I just try to post more normal things [on Instagram].” Not only is Sailor a model like her mother, but she even stepped-up when the National Lampoon actress injured her arm and shoulder and couldn’t compete on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

Unfortunately, Sailor wasn’t able to win the whole thing, but of course, her mom was extremely proud of her. “Dear Sailor and Val, thank you for your work that brought us beauty and joy!” Christie wrote via Instagram on October 23. “May you both always have a song in your heart that keeps you dancing with wild abandon through a grateful life of exhilarating joy! You don’t need to be on a TV show to keep smiling and dancing … and that’s the ultimate prize!”

Sailor also had a response to her journey. “Last night was heartbreaking. I was so not ready for this experience to finish so soon, but wow am I grateful for every minute of it,” she on social media. “I loved every sweaty moment in the rehearsal studio pushing myself past so many inhibitions and insecurities, and laughing my way through it all with my buddies @michdibs and @valentin.”

We just love the relationship Christie and Sailor have!