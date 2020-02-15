What a bond! Christie Brinkley has made it very clear that she has a strong connection to her youngest child Sailor Lee, and she proved that again by singing-it-up with her!

The 66-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, February 14, to share a video with her daughter, 21, singing Cyndi Lauper‘s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” What do girls wanna have? A.Fun B. Bellissima Prosecco C.All of the above. You are correct! We want it all!” the supermodel wrote alongside the cute video taken in Aspen. Take a look at it below!

People were all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Glad to see you both having tons of fun!!” one person said. Another added, “See … California girls do love to have fun even in the cold!! Cheers to you and your beautiful family friends and Bellissima Prosecco woohoo!!!!”

The Vegas Vacation actress shares Sailor with her fourth husband, Peter Cook. She also has two more kids — Alexa Ray, 34, and Jack, 24 — from two previous relationships.

Christie has always been about her children, as she has made sure to support them through all of their ventures. Recently, the blonde beauty couldn’t help but praise Sailor after her run on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. “Dear Sailor and [her dance partner] Val, thank you for your work that brought us beauty and joy!” she wrote via Instagram on October 23, after her child was eliminated from the ABC program.

Instagram

“May you both always have a song in your heart that keeps you dancing with wild abandon through a grateful life of exhilarating joy!” Christie added. “You don’t need to be on a TV show to keep smiling and dancing … and that’s the ultimate prize!”

Christie was originally supposed to be on the popular dancing competition, but was replaced by Sailor after suffering an arm injury. “All my life I let my fears hold me back from anything I wasn’t comfortable with,” Sailor revealed after her time on DWTS. “This experience made me feel unstoppable. Each day on this rollercoaster ride was a massive learning lesson, a journey in 24 hours.”

We just can’t wait to see Christie and Sailor’s next bonding adventure!