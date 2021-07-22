Christian Bale Is Spotted on Dad Duty During Rare Disney Trip With Wife Sibi Blazic and Family

Christian Bale is all about keeping his loved ones entertained! The Batman Begins star was spotted having a blast at Disneyland with his wife, Sibi Blažić, and their adorable family. The couple enjoyed some of the park’s best rides during their rare outing on Wednesday, July 21.

The 47-year-old hunk was all smiles as he stepped out at the iconic park in Anaheim, California, in a casual T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap. Christian was on dad duty as he was seen pushing their 6-year-old son, Joseph, in a kid carrier along with another young family member. The duo’s 16-year-old daughter, Emmeline, was visibly missing from the trip.

During their outing, the Dark Knight actor looked so happy to be spending quality time off with his spouse and little ones. Christian could be seen smiling and waving to the kids as they enjoyed one ride, and he later hopped on a merry-go-round-type ride with his adorable son.

It’s no surprise the Academy Award-winning star appeared to be having a great time considering his wife and kids are the biggest priorities in his life. “I’ve got incredible pride for my family. I’ve absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my [kids] endlessly,” he once gushed to Esquire.

Christian has relished his role of being a dedicated dad ever since he welcomed his first child, Emmeline, with Sibi, 51, in March 2005. The couple — who wed in 2000 — expanded their family nearly a decade later when their second kid, Joseph, was born in August 2014.

Over the years, Christian has learned a lot about raising children and supporting a family. The American Psycho star said one of the biggest ways his life changed when he became a father was how his children immediately became his primary concern.

“There’s a very hard line you find in yourself when you become a parent, an absolute belief that cannot be questioned. It’s something that you will kill and die for in a way that you never experienced before,” he shared with Parade. “I’ve always enjoyed the gray in life. This is an area of total black and white. This is something that is unquestionable.”

