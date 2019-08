He’s almost a pro! Just two weeks after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend caught their son Miles’ very first steps on camera, the 14-month-old is already making great strides — pun intended — with his walking skills. On August 7, the stunning model shared a sweet video of her toddler being guided by a friend before she let go and he continued walking all by himself, encouraged by the cheers of his ecstatic family.

Watch the touching moment above!