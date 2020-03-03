The best of both worlds! Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have vastly different ideas of what the perfect date night should be. “For Chrissy, all she wants to do is stay home and binge-watch reality TV on the couch in her pajamas,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “John indulges her, and they’ll make a whole night of it with their favorite snack foods and some wine.”

The “Preach” singer, 41, on the other hand, prefers a much more sophisticated night on the town. “When it’s John’s turn to choose, he pulls out all the stops — designer outfits, sexy restaurants and spontaneous ideas,” adds the insider. “He loves what he calls a ‘grown and sexy’ night with his wife. You’d think it would be the opposite, but Chrissy hates getting glammed up when she isn’t working.”

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Ultimately, the cookbook author, 34, and EGOT winner have found ways to compromise. “Doing this keeps them both happy and keeps the spark alive!” assures the source. Of course, when John and Chrissy aren’t carving time out for their marriage, the A-list pair are focusing on their darling little ones. John and Chrissy are parents to daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 21 months.

Unfortunately, raising children in the public eye can be a difficult task, especially for a clapback queen like Chrissy. However, she’s learned to live with it. “I have to block like 20-30 people every time I post my kids,” the former Sports Illustrated model admitted in a July 2019 tweet. “So many dummies. Is someone forcing you at gunpoint to be annoying?”

Thankfully, all of the parenting backlash and mommy-shaming hasn’t forced Chrissy to slow down on her posting. “Growing too fast, both of you!” the Lip Sync Battle star captioned a recent photo of Luna and Miles.

We agree, Chrissy, but we’re certainly enjoying all of the memories along the way. Keep ’em coming!