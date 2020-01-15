It is no secret that Chrissy Teigen and her mom Vilailuck are very close, and this latest selfie of the duo is simply more proof of that.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 14, to share an adorable photo of her and her mother. “Me and mom! And before you start, it’s not a thong, it’s my pants,” the TV personality wrote, referencing her leggings. Take a look at the snap below!

People were loving the cute post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Your mom looks so young like 40 what’s her secret,” one person wrote. Another added, “Hello. I’m 31. Your mom looks younger than me and it’s fine. I’m fine,” another fan joked. This isn’t the first time that the famous mom and daughter have hit up social media — back in June, Vilailuck shared a hilarious side-by-side photo wearing one of her daughter’s dresses.

“@chrissyteigen So Who wore better?” she joked via Instagram. Too funny! When Chrissy isn’t hanging out with her mother, she’s busy focusing on her two kids — daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1 — whom she shares with her longtime husband, John Legend. The Lip Sync Battle cohost recently gushed about her two little ones.

“I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole, [Wyoming],” Chrissy wrote on December 26 alongside a pic with her eldest child. “I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows.”

“Feeling like my kids are currently the perfect age, keeping me on my toes and seeing their newfound personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f–king much,” she added. However, while Chrissy is all about her children, don’t expect a third one anytime soon.

“Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” Chrissy hilariously quipped on August 4, 2019. “These guys are exhausting!” Well one thing is fore sure: when that baby does arrive it will have plenty of love from every family member!