Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home Is So Special! Tour the Couple’s New Beverly Hills Mansion

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are starting over in their new Beverly Hills home following late son Jack’s death in October 2020. The couple originally planned to move into the mansion with their growing family, but the Cravings author and the “All of Me” singer are making it extra special as they’ve “dedicated” a part of their abode to their little bundle of joy.

The Hollywood pair showed off what they call the “tree of life” while giving a tour of their 10,700-square-foot property via Instagram in May 2021. John said they “dedicated this to baby Jack,” who died when Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss while 20 weeks along. “It’s really beautiful,” the EGOT winner gushed.

While chatting with People about the touching tribute in late March, the former Chrissy’s Court host said she wanted to incorporate the “Thai tradition” so their children — daughter Luna and son Miles — can hold onto the memory of their little brother.

“This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree,” she explained. “The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful.”

Chrissy and John have been making the mega-mansion their home since purchasing the humungous property in September 2020. The Lip Sync Battle alum and the legendary songwriter paid $17.7 million for the newly built abode, People reported.

In addition to the “tree of life,” Chrissy and John’s residence boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms across an open floor plan. You can also find a jaw-dropping gourmet kitchen that leads into the living room, a lavish formal dining room and more.

The dwelling also features plenty of amenities, including a 6,600-square-foot motor court, a dual garage and an outdoor dining area. When Chrissy and John are hosting barbecues, their family and friends can cool off from the hot California sun in their 100-foot saltwater infinity pool.

Prior to moving into the luxury estate, Chrissy and John — who wed in 2013 — were residing in another Beverly Hills home. The lovebirds put their former 8,520-square-foot mansion on the market for $24 million in August 2020, telling People they were looking for a house their family could “grow into.” The residence has yet to sell, though, and Dwell reported in May 2021 that they reduced the asking price to $17.95 million.

To see photos inside Chrissy and John’s new house, scroll through the gallery below!