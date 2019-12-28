A couple that skates together, stays together. Or something like that. Well that’s exactly what John Legend and Chrissy Teigen did recently.

The TV personality, 34, took to Instagram on Friday, December 27, to share a short, but cute video of her and her husband, 41, attempting to skate together. “We got a 1.2,” Chrissy wrote alongside the clip, which also features The Voice judge doing his best rendition of Celine Dion‘s “My Heart Will Go On,” and the model taking a spill. Scroll on down to see the vid!

It is quite clear that people were loving everything about the hilarious video, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You make me laugh amongst all the stress the holidays bring. Thank you, I needed that,” one person said. “How dare you gracefully fall like an angel while the rest of us are over here bruising our butts because our falls are so terrible,” another fan joked.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2013. They share two kids — daughter Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. However, the famous pair isn’t in a rush to add to their family. “It’s definitely not in the cards right now because I feel like I’d miss out on Miles,” the Lip Sync cohost told People. “Luna was a great age because she was growing up, she was speaking, and we knew that another baby could fit into the mix.”

“And then Miles is just so little, I don’t want to miss out on any of his moments,” she continued. “So I definitely want another child but definitely not now. I think we’re gonna space this one a little longer than the two of them.” For now, the duo will continue to show off their two little ones.

“I know a lot of people who make the conscious decision to blur out their kids’ faces,” the Bring the Funny judge told Vanity Fair in an interview, noting how others may feel that she puts her children all over her social media platforms. “I worry, What must they think of me? They must think I’m insane.”

Well we know one thing for sure: John and Chrissy have nothing but love for one another and their kids!