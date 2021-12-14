Considering that he is best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, it may come as no surprise that Chris Noth has a very impressive net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Wisconsin-born actor reprised his iconic role in the reboot, And Just Like That…, bringing back original characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate relationships and life’s challenges throughout HBO Max’s 10-episode revival.

Aside from Mr. Big, Chris is often recognized for portraying NYPD Detective Mike Logan on the hit shows Law & Order and Peter Florrick on The Good Wife. The father of two has more than 70 acting credits from his projects over the years, including films such as Lovelace, Chronically Metropolitan and Cast Away, in which he played Helen Hunt‘s husband, Jerry Lovett, for the blockbuster starring Tom Hanks. He’s also been cast in TV series including Tyrant, Gone and The Equalizer.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Chris has co-owned the New York music venue The Cutting Room since 1999 in addition to the NYC nightclub The Plumm, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Plus, he has reportedly been a majority-stake owner of Ambhar Tequila since 2018.

The Yale School of Drama graduate leads a more private life off-camera with wife Tara Wilson and their two sons, Keats and Orion, enjoying time at each of their three properties in Massachusetts, New York and Los Angeles.

“Initially, when the show became a cultural phenomenon, I was really annoyed by it, because I don’t like to be called a character’s name on the street and actors don’t like [characters] sticking to them,” Chris told The Guardian, revealing he now embraces the role and can appreciate it. “But eventually, I thought: ‘Just stop resisting this because it’s not going away. People, for some reason, will always relate you to that part, so just let what you resist persist.’ And if I can be a small part of what people think of as New York City, that’s a really lovely thing.”