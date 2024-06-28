Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are hanging by a thread after scrapping wedding plans at the last minute – and the Coldplay frontman is once again crying like a baby in the arms of his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It’s true they went back and forth on the wedding plans a number of times. Dakota went along with things, but she wasn’t totally sure and that took a huge toll on Chris,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “They also had some other blow-ups, a lot of them related to Gwyneth and how much Chris still relies on her. They’re back on now, but by no means in a great place and Chris isn’t doing anything to help the situation because he’s still heavily leaning on Gwyneth.”

The insider continues, “It’s always been a bone of contention for Dakota that Chris seems to need a second opinion from Gwyneth on everything, and no matter how many times he promises to change it never really does.”

According to In Touch, “Dakota has gotten cold feet” on her relationship with Chris, 47. “She loves Chris, but she’s still not sure about marriage. She’s seen too many of them end in divorce. Her mother, Melanie Griffith, has been married three times, and her father, Don Johnson, got hitched twice, so she’s hesitant to take the plunge herself. She’s not a runaway bride — she’s just not sure marriage is for her.”

The outlet reported in June, “Dakota likes Gwyneth, but her obsession with them getting married is too much. She’s coming up with ideas for the ceremony, color themes, locations, even the guest list. It’s exhausting, and one more reason Dakota wants to postpone the wedding.”

Gwyn, 51, and Chris announced in March 2014 that they were “consciously uncoupling,” after more than 10 years of marriage and two children.

“It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate,” the pair wrote in a post on Goop. “We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been.”

The Shakespeare in Love star later claimed their “relationship is much better like this.”

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” she said in 2019, saying they are “friends and coparents and family.”

Following their split, the U.K. native began dating Dakota, 34, in 2017. Rumors began spreading of the couple’s engagement in March 2024.

“He’s still confiding in Gwyneth about everything and trying to figure out where he goes from here. He’s making plans for the summer to hang out with her and Brad Falchuk and the kids, which has left Dakota feeling like some sort of third wheel,” the source continues. “Gwyneth doesn’t do much to help the situation by constantly meddling and trying to attach herself to them at every turn. It’s understandable that Dakota’s bothered by it, but Chris doesn’t seem to get it. He’s still running to Gwyenth all the time and a lot of people think she’s always going to be his true love, whether she’s with him or not.”