’NSync member Chris Kirkpatrick skyrocketed to fame with the popular boy band in 1995. The Celebrity Big Brother contestant released four albums and sold more than 70 million records with the group before they went on hiatus in 2002. Chris took on some minor film and acting roles and became a family man, marrying his wife, Karly Skladany in 2013.

Chris and Karly got engaged in October 2012 during a vacation in Italy after two and a half years of dating. The pop star did not initially plan to propose to the brunette beauty on the trip but decided right then and there that she was the woman that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Before popping the question, Chris called Karly’s father to ask for his blessing.

“We had a hotel room at the Isle of Capri, overlooking the Mediterranean,” Chris told People after the engagement. “It was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. And it hit me: I wanted to propose to Karly. So I ran to a jewelry store, found the perfect ring and bought it.”

Karly was working as a marketing representative when she met Chris. The couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Orlando, Florida. Chris’ ’NSync bandmates Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Lance Bass all attended the nuptials.

“The wedding party was huge. I have four sisters and Karly has three, plus she had two friends she wanted to be in it,” the actor told People about the big day in November 2013. We had this huge old wedding party. I had my groomsmen, and of course, the ’NSync guys were my ushers.”

The group reunited that year at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards to perform a tribute to Justin, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient. Fans were buzzing after seeing them all attend Chris and Karly’s wedding. In March 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The news came four years after Chris told People that his wife wanted to have kids “really quickly.”

“Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” the Sharknado actor told People at the time. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

In October 2017, Karly gave birth to their son, Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick. Prior to the baby’s birth, Chris received a ton of fatherly advice and gifts from his bandmates.

“I just got two giant deliveries from Lance. He got us a high chair and a carrier or something,” he told Us Weekly in July 2017. “I’m clueless about this part of the process. My wife knows exactly everything. Lance has sent us some stuff and I know the rest of the guys are gearing up to send us stuff.”