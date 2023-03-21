Cooking has long been one of Joanna Gaines’ biggest passions. The Fixer Upper star loves using fresh ingredients from her home garden to create delicious recipes, some of which were featured in her cookbooks. She and her husband, Chip Gaines, were excited to open up their own Magnolia Table restaurant, which they documented on an episode of their hit series. Scroll below for details on their eatery.

When Did Chip and Joanna Gaines Open Magnolia Table?

Chip and Joanna opened Magnolia Table in February 2018. One month after opening the joint, Fixer Upper viewers got to see the entire renovation process during an episode titled “A Delicious Fixer Upper.” The episode was also special because it marked the first time fans got to see Joanna’s baby bump on television while she was pregnant with her youngest son, Crew.

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

The home renovation stars are also parents to kids, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay, all of whom were excited to see the completed restaurant. The location was previously known as Elite Cafe before closing its doors in 2016. Chip and Joanna bought the storefront soon after and dreamt of one day turning it into their own restaurant.

When giving the space a makeover, the parents of five wanted to incorporate some of the designs and techniques they normally use in their home transformations. They added custom metal signs to the walls, black and white mosaic tiled floors, a stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

Still, the pair wanted to preserve some of the historic elements that the property had to offer on the outside.

“It was important for us to honor the history of this place,” Joanna said during the episode. “So, we aren’t changing the exterior too much, just updating it a bit. But inside, I really want to give it a fresh start with lots of crisp, clean black and white elements.”

Where Is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Restaurant Located?

Magnolia Table is an eight-minute drive from the Silos, the downtown Waco, Texas, shopping complex home to Chip and Joanna’s many businesses. The restaurant only serves breakfast and lunch and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

In addition to the sit-down restaurant, there’s also a takeaway window on the side of the building, offering a selection of coffee, pastries, treats and souvenirs to go. With a menu that changes seasonally, anyone who visits Magnolia Table is surely in for a treat. In the past, popular menu items have included Joanna’s famous buttermilk biscuits, Chip’s ham sandwich with a twist and a selection of homemade bread and butter.