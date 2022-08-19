Chip and Joanna Gaines Have So Many Funny Parenting Moments With Their 5 Kids! See Photos

Parenthood has been an incredible journey for Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines! The design duo are proud parents of five kids: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew. Their days are full of funny and unforgettable moments with their children that they often share on social media.

The Fixer Upper hosts are in love with their big family. They have always celebrated their biggest family milestones including when Drake got his driver’s license in February 2021.

“I was so excited leading up to it, and Jo was too, kind of,” Chip recalled in a March 2021 interview with People. “Then we get this kid his license, and the first morning he goes to drive, Jo bawls her eyes out. She was just devastated and wanted no part. She wants to hire him a chauffeur!”

Joanna has been very candid about cherishing time with her kids as they grow up. The doting mom released an essay in Magnolia Journal in August 2022 about preparing to send Drake off to college.

“Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” she wrote. “But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

While Joanna was preparing for a big change, she still continued to make incredible memories with her little ones around their Waco, Texas, home. The Magnolia Table author loves being joined in the kitchen by her children, even little Crew. The youngster helped his mom cook a delicious dish, which was documented in an August 2022 Instagram video.

Crew has also appeared on his mom’s cooking show on Magnolia Network. In a November 2021 episode, the youngster helped mix up ingredients in a bowl before walking out of the frame to go look for his dad. Crew truly is Joanna’s little buddy. He also enjoys spending time out in the garden and taking care of the plants.

Like his famous parents, Chip and Joanna’s youngest child is incredibly creative. In April 2022, the New York Times bestselling author shared a photo of Crew going “fishing” while standing on top of his dad’s truck. He held a tiny fishing pole and wore rainboots during the activity with his mom by his side.

“Just sittin’ on the back of dad’s truck tonight hoping to catch some mahi-mahi,” she captioned the post.

Keep scrolling to see Chip and Joanna’s funniest parenting moments.