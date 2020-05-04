What a big boy! Chip Gaines shared the cutest photo of his youngest son, Crew, hanging out on their family’s farm amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Fixer Upper alum proved his little man is quickly growing up as the 11-month-old tended to their beloved animals.

“A boy and his horse,” Chip, 45, captioned a sweet snapshot of Crew petting the massive animal at their home in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, May 2. The proud dad added the hashtag “farm life” at the end of his post.

The adorable tot looked more ready than ever to tackle some duties around the farm as he donned a bright yellow raincoat, a black and white striped top, grey pants and brown boots. Chip captured the touching moment his bundle of joy reached out to pat the top of the horse’s nose. So cute!

Fans couldn’t believe how big Crew was getting as they flooded Chip’s comments section with tons of messages. “This growing baby boy brings such JOY to all!” one user wrote, while another echoed, “This photo makes me so happy!” A third chimed in, writing, “I love how big and fearless this mini Chip is!”

Since the former HGTV star — who shares Crew and older kids Drake, 15, Ella Rose, 14, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 10, with wife Joanna Gaines — has been in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, he’s been giving fans glimpses inside his life as a doting dad.

In late April, Chip revealed he was keeping Crew entertained at home by playing outdoors on their farm. “Just out getting some vitamin D,” he captioned a snap of Crew by the lake. The handsome hunk also posted the cutest pic of his mini-me covered in dirt. “#socialdistancing and mud … ” he wrote in the caption.

While Joanna, 42, and Chip — who tied the knot in 1998 — can’t wait to start working on their plethora of business ventures again, we bet they’re taking total advantage of their newfound time at home with their big brood. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, an insider close to the longtime lovebirds offered an idea of what a typical day looks like for their famous family.

“It’s about quality time together,” the source exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in April 2019. “They always eat meals together at the table and their family nights include games like cards and checkers, then bedtime stories and prayers.”

“In this house, mom’s rules include no cell phones or TV, homework first then play and no computers after 6 p.m.,” the insider continued at the time. “In the evening, the kids kick back by reading each other stories. Everyone says they have the perfect life.”

We hope Chip and Jo are keeping their kiddos safe during this scary time!