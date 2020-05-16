For their first date, Chip Gaines arrived 90 minutes late to pick up his future wife, Joanna, and didn’t have a plan. “He said, ‘So, Joanna, where do you want to go eat?’ He didn’t apologize for being late, either,” she recalls. They ended up munching on fried chicken at a restaurant inside a historic mansion. As confident Chip talked animatedly, shy Joanna felt herself being charmed.

Later this month, the couple, who became TV stars on HGTV’s Fixer Upper and created the soon-to-be-launched Magnolia Network, will mark 17 years of marriage. “One pretty amazing thing we learned early on was that the more time we spent together, the better our relationship was,” says Joanna, 42, who has five children with Chip, 45. “We function better together than we do apart.”

The Waco, Texas-based pair will likely celebrate their anniversary family-style with their kids, Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 22 months. “This anniversary is about sticking together,” explains a family friend. “Joanna doesn’t want to be pampered. She wants a family celebration that everyone can participate in. They all have a lot to be grateful for.”

It’s true that when Chip and Joanna filmed their first episode of Fixer Upper in 2013, they never expected it to change their lives so drastically. “I remember when we first got married, the only money we had was in Chip’s pocket!” says Joanna, who studied broadcast journalism but was working the front desk of her father’s auto shop when she met Chip in 2001. “I always dreamed of the idea of television but never thought it would have to do with design or renovations,” she confides.

Courtesy of Chip Gaines/Instagram