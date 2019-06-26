It wasn’t that long ago that Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence exchanged vows in at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Now, just a couple of weeks after they tied the knot, the two lovebirds jetted off to Cabo with Cheryl’s mom, Sherri Burke, to celebrate another big milestone.

“We were actually in Cabo celebrating my mom’s 65th birthday,” Cheryl told Closer Weekly exclusively about how she and her hubby spent their 1-month anniversary together. “So we went from this amazing long honeymoon, came back, unpacked, did laundry, packed again and left for Cabo for like three days.”

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind. I don’t think I haven’t even been home for more than just a few days since we’ve been married,” the brunette beauty laughed. That said, newlywed life has been treating the Hollywood couple so well that they have no regrets about getting married.

“I have a sense of calmness that I’ve never felt before. It just feels right, I feel secure and I’m grounded,” the Dancing With the Stars gushed about the Boy Meets World star. “So the fact that I know I have him and that he’ll always be there for me and vice versa is very comforting to the both of us.”

Cheryl and Matthew have been enjoying everything that comes after saying “I do.” On Monday, May 27, she shared a cute photo to Instagram of her and her hubby wearing matching His and Her robes — a gift from pal Leah Remini.

Plus all those wedding gifts were nothing in comparison to her big day, though.

“Everything went perfect, every detail,” Cheryl explained to us. “I’m very detail oriented as you can see on DWTS when your competing on a world class level like ballroom. So when I do something it’s either all or nothing. I’m that type of personality. It’s either black or white. There’s no gray area.”

If you ask us, Cheryl and Matthew make the perfect couple!