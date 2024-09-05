Does mom know best? Days after Cher’s troubled son Elijah Blue Allman was spotted at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont hotel, sources tell Closer the “Believe” singer has renewed her efforts to gain control over the 48-year-old’s affairs.

The two have been engaged in a court battle over Cher’s determination to replace Elijah’s wife, Marieangela King, as his temporary conservator. “Cher’s estranged from Elijah right now, but she loves him dearly and would do anything to help him stay sober and healthy,” says a source. “It’s a mother’s worst nightmare.”

Elijah has struggled with substance abuse issues for years and was found passed out in front of Chateau Marmont about a year ago. In 2022, his wife accused Cher of having him “kidnapped” from a New York City hotel room and later forcing him into a Mexican rehab. He tapped Marieangela to spring him from the locked facility, leading Cher’s camp to say the 37-year-old has been a “destructive presence” in Elijah’s life.

Elijah has also questioned Cher’s intent to control the $120,000 a year allowance from his late father, Greg Allman, who died in 2017. “He gets very upset at this narrative that Cher and her lawyers have argued,” says the source. “He feels violated and angry that he’s been portrayed as this out-of-control trainwreck.”

After trying mediation to hash out their issues, Cher, 78, had her request for an immediate conservatorship over Elijah’s estate denied by a judge in January. Before the hearing, Elijah filed a response to his mother’s petition, stating, “A conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve.”

“I recently passed a drug test and am willing to submit to future drug tests,” he said in the documents. “I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father.”

They are due back in court on September 13.

“She swears all she’s doing is trying to save his life,” says the insider. “She feels certain he’s in serious trouble right now. She’s been bailing him out and paying his bills for decades, and she can’t just stand by and watch as he self-destructs.”