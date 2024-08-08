Her life is too big for one book! On July 24, Cher revealed that she’ll be releasing a two-volume memoir about her extraordinary life, with the first one out this fall. Promising the 78-year-old’s “trademark honesty and humor,” the first book will cover “how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century,” according to publisher Harper Collins. Part 2 is due in 2025.

It’s going to be juicy! Cher revealed that after being “too chicken” to include some details, she went back and spilled the tea — and some people, including her exes and two adult children, aren’t happy. “She dives into her issues with [first husband] Sonny Bono,” an insider exclusively tells Closer, including his controlling behavior. “She’ll also take a look at her early years and a childhood that was chaotic at best, with her difficult relationship with her mother.”

In a riskier move, she’ll open up about her children as well. The source says she’ll detail her mixed feelings about Chaz, 55, her child with Sonny, transitioning, in addition to her difficult relationship with 48-year-old Elijah Blue, her son with the late Greg Allman. “Yes, she worries about how people are going to take it,” says the insider. “But Cher figured if she was going to publish a memoir about her life, she might as well be transparent about it. This is her story, and it’s the only one she knows.”