You wouldn’t guess by taking one look at Cher that she is 73, but that is the case — however, she looks decades younger, and the legendary performer recently revealed why exactly that is.

The hitmaker sat-down with The Sun recently and discussed many things, including the secret to how she has stayed young and fit for so many years. “I have to work at it. I don’t drink and I have not done drugs. I hate watching TV. I take care of myself and I am a good eater,” she told the outlet. Cher really began focusing on her physique when she hit a certain age.

HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I never had to worry about a pound until I was 50. I could eat whatever I wanted. But after that, you have to work out,” the singer explained, adding that she does has a guilty pleasure: chocolate. “I can eat three bars in a row,” she said.

Not many people in their seventies can still hit the stage, but the Grammy-winner is doing just that, as she is currently on her Here We Go Again tour — although, this is her final hurrah. “This is my last tour. I’m 73. I skip across the stage then once I get around it I walk,” she said. “My mum is 93 and she keeps going, ‘Cher, age is just a number. If you don’t bother it, it won’t bother you.'”

“I keep going, ‘Mum you are crazy’. It is so embarrassing because I keep on having these farewell tours. I’m not 100, but I’m close,” Cher continued. “I, honest to God, think this is the end, not because I can’t do it any more, but because I’m older than glass and people are just going to get tired of coming to see me.”

RMV/Shutterstock

Ever though the icon’s fans should expect to see Cher in her usual incredible and stylish outfits on stage, she did once admit that she also likes to dress down sometimes. “I go around just in my sweatpants. I don’t go around in makeup, I have my hair in a ponytail — I like my off time,” she revealed to People. “I like not being glamorous. I like just being grubby.”

“You know, you can’t go around being glamorous Cher all the time,” she added.

Keep on going, Cher!