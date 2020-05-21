Happy 74th Birthday, Cher! In honor of her special day, the singer had a social distancing party with a few of her loved ones outside. When everyone showed up with masks and gloves on, Cher thanked her team and her fans for making her birthday so amazing.

“Hey, Crew,” the musician wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, May 20. “What can I say … you guys are the best and I can’t believe I’m ‘so’ old and ‘still crazy after all these years.’ I can’t find words to thank you for all you’ve done for me.”

In another tweet, she said, “Had a great surprise party!! We were outside, masks, gloves and social distancing. Not easy!! Being outside helped. 10 people. There was cake. Hope we did it right. It’s not easy. A million things you’re used to doing that you can’t do.”

Cher’s fans loved her birthday post! “I hope you had a beautiful day [with] your friends!” one Twitter user wrote. “We had cupcakes in my house to celebrate you!” Another said, “Happy Birthday, Cher. I am so glad you had a good time [amongst] this craziness. You deserve to celebrate the wonderful woman you are. Big love!”

🎈🎂PARTY‼️WE WERE OUTSIDE,MASKS GLOVES,& SOCIAL DISTANCING.Hardest Part,Social Distancing,NOT EASY‼️BEING OUTSIDE HELPED.10 PPL.THERE WAS CAKE👻🎂🥰👻. HOPE WE DID IT RIGHT🤞🏻.ITS NOT EASY🙄.A MILLION THINGS YOU’RE USED TO DOING THAT YOU CANT DO😣 — Cher (@cher) May 21, 2020

Throughout the years, Cher has kept herself in great shape. The “strong enough” singer credited her youthful physique to eating well and not watching a lot of TV. “I have to work at it. I don’t drink and I have not done drugs. I hate watching TV. I take care of myself and I am a good eater,” she told The Sun in October 2019.

But once Cher hit 50, she realized she had to do a little bit more to keep her weight down. “I could eat whatever I wanted. But after that, you have to work out,” the performer explained. However, her guilty pleasure will always be chocolate. “I can eat three bars in a row,” she gushed.

Now that Cher is in her 70s, the Grammy winner is concerned about how many tours she can do. Although her mother tells her that “age is just a number,” Cher believes there will come a time when she’ll have to give up performing for good.

“It is so embarrassing because I keep on having these farewell tours. I’m not 100, but I’m close,” she explained. “I, honest to God, think this is the end, not because I can’t do it anymore, but because I’m older than glass, and people are just going to get tired of coming to see me.”

That’s one thing Cher couldn’t be more wrong about. No matter how old she is, we’ll always buy a ticket.