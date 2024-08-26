Chelsea Clinton's Rare Quotes About Her Kids With Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton takes pride in being a mom of her three kids, Charlotte, Aidan and Jasper, whom she shares with husband Marc Mezvinsky. Over the years, the former first daughter has dished on her role as a parent and what she has learned from parents Hillary and Bill Clinton.

In October 2020, Chelsea opened up about her parenting style as she raised her kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Lots of guilt and navigation and just trying to do the best we can every day, and some days the best is going to be better than others,” she told People at the time.