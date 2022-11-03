Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, went from childhood crushes to happily married. The couple wed in 2010 and have since shared rare insight into their marriage and family life with their three kids.

The She Persisted author and the investor met in the ‘90s at a political retreat in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Her parents, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and his parents, Marjorie Margolies and Edward Mezvinsky, were friends prior to their children dating. As teens, Chelsea and Marc both bonded over coming from families of politicians.

After a brief relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ian Klaus, Chelsea and Marc went public with their relationship in 2005. The duo both attended Stanford University for their undergraduate degrees and later attended Oxford University to obtain their master’s degrees. They announced their engagement in 2009 to their friends and family via email.

“We’re sorry for the mass email but we wanted to wish everyone a belated Happy Thanksgiving! We also wanted to share that we are engaged!” the message said, per ABC News. “We didn’t get married this past summer, despite the stories to the contrary, but we are looking toward next summer and hope you all will be there to celebrate with us. Happy Holidays! Chelsea & Marc.”

The following year, the former NBC News correspondent and the businessman got married in a gorgeous ceremony at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck, New York. Chelsea’s father walked her down the aisle during the ceremony.

“We could not have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate the beginning of their life together, and we are so happy to welcome Marc into our family,” Bill and Hillary shared in a statement at the time. “On behalf of the newlyweds, we want to give special thanks to the people of Rhinebeck for welcoming us and to everyone for their well wishes on this special day.”

Four years after tying the knot, Chelsea and Marc experienced parenthood for the first time. Their daughter, Charlotte, arrived in September 2014. Charlotte became a big sister when Chelsea gave birth to her second child, son Aidan, in June 2016. The Clinton-Mezvinsky crew became a family of five with the birth of the couple’s third child, son Jasper, in July 2019. Hillary and Bill are close to all three of their grandkids and got to spend the summer with them in 2020.

“It was really wonderful for our kids to have that time with their grandparents — especially for Charlotte and Aidan to be with my parents in the season from late spring really through the whole summer, where they were able to plant a garden together and tend a garden together and pick and harvest the food together and eat the food together and play so many games,” the global health advocate told People in October 2020. “I was really grateful for that time.”

Keep scrolling to see Chelsea’s rare quotes about her marriage to Marc.