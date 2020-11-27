When you give someone something special, you get this warm feeling and your cheeks flush with color. When that gift also supports women or women-led businesses, the feeling is even better.

This holiday season, if you are looking for ways to lift up women and celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit around the world, check out these simple ways to give and gift with intention.

Gift Giving: Supporting Women In Côte d’Ivoire

Over the last five years, DOVE Chocolate has partnered with the humanitarian organization CARE to empower women in Côte d’Ivoire, where 40% of the world’s cocoa is produced. The marketplace, funded and built through DOVE Chocolate’s partnership with CARE, opened in October 2019 with new and improved facilities for women to run their small businesses more effectively. This year, DOVE Chocolate and CARE will continue the mission as they help fund Village Savings & Loan Association (VSLA) programs that equip women throughout Côte d’Ivoire with the financial skills and capital that foster thriving small businesses.

Beginning November 13, for every online purchase of 150-piece bags of DOVE Chocolate PROMISES on Amazon, DOVE Chocolate will donate $5.00 to CARE, up to $300,000 or until Dec. 31, 2020.

Gift Giving: T o Women Makers Around the Country with Amazon Handmade

DOVE Chocolate is also collaborating with Amazon Handmade to unveil new interactive pop-up shops in select US cities for a limited time, where shoppers can browse handmade gifts created by women “makers” from around the country, purchase seasonal DOVE Chocolate products and learn about the inspiring stories of the women behind the products. The interactive pop-up shops will feature a variety of DOVE Chocolate products, including seasonal gifting products, perfect for the holidays. For more information, visit www.Amazon.com/UnwrapChange.

These unique pop-up experiences in Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles (West Hollywood) will run through December 3.

Gifting Yourself! Perhaps the Best “Self-Care” Gift for These Uncertain Times

Available for a limited time, DOVE Chocolate launched its new Holiday Truffle Gift Tubes, available with milk or dark chocolate truffles. Not only are the candies beautifully packaged (hint: no need to wrap) they are also all individually wrapped making it perfect to share. Yes, that’s pretty smart.)

DOVE Chocolate seasonal products will be available nationwide for a limited time at food, drug, mass and grocery retailers and online at Amazon. $5.99.