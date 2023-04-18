Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Charly Arnolt Bikini Photos: Reporter Swimsuit Pictures

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Charly Arnolt/Instagram

Charly Arnolt’s Bikini Photos Are a Slam Dunk! See the Sportscaster’s Swimsuit Pictures 

Style
Apr 18, 2023 3:31 pm·
By
Comment
Picture

Charly Arnolt is always glowing during her TV appearances! The sports broadcaster certainly knows how to make a lasting impression on the audience and her Instagram followers when she posts gorgeous bikini photos

Charly’s social media account ​is full of colorful swimsuit looks that were captured during her travels. The former WWE personality is also a huge fan of working out. She often shows her fans her favorite exercises to do at the gym that help her maintain her toned abs. 

Tracy Wolfson Bikini Photos: Rare Swimsuit Pictures 
 Beach Style Goals! See Reporter Tracy Wolfson’s Rare Bikini Photos

In August 2019, Charly posted a flawless bikini photo rocking a neon green two-piece as she lounged on the beach. Her caption was an inspirational message to her followers about living life to the fullest. 

“Look, at the end of the day, health and fitness is about more than just how many hours you spend at the gym and how healthy your diet is,” she penned. “It’s also about balance, moderation and ENJOYING YOUR LIFE!! I love being strong, I love being fit and I love looking like I work hard for my physique — but right now, I’m also loving this plastic cup of wine on the coast of Italy.”

Charissa Thompson Bikini Photos: TV Host’s Swimsuit Pictures
 Rocking Her Swimwear! See Charissa Thompson’s Bikini Photos

While many know the bikini bombshell from her time hosting First Take on ESPN, Charly made a huge career announcement in April 2023. After five years on the network, she revealed she would be joining OutKick Sports to host a weekday morning show. 

“What a fantastic ride it’s been at ESPN these past nearly 5 years — but like all things, this one has come to an end as I embark on a new chapter in my career,” Charly reflected in an Instagram post. “I am so thankful for the people I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had.”

Erin Andrews Bikinis
 She's a Perfect 10! See Erin Andrews' Most Stunning Bikini Pictures

Reporting has always been in Charly’s veins as her father also worked as a journalist. 

“My dad was a newspaper reporter. My mother is a speech pathologist. If you put the two together you have the perfect combination for a broadcast journalist,” she told TV Insider in March 2021. “Since I was in middle school, I knew I wanted to be in television. I was also an athlete my whole life. I played sports from when I was a tiny girl on an all-boys soccer team. I, of course, dominated.” 

Tara Lipinski Bikini Photos: Figure Skater’s Swimsuit Pictures 
 Traveling the World in Style! See Tara Lipinski’s Bikini Photos

After getting into weightlifting in college and establishing a daily exercise regimen, ESPN was the perfect place to kickstart her career and fuse her passion for journalism and fitness. Now, the possibilities are endless for the stunning TV star!

Keep scrolling to see Charly’s beautiful bikini photos. 

Picture
Serious-Skincare_Premium-Equity_300x490
Latest Video
closer Exclusives!