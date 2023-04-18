Charly Arnolt is always glowing during her TV appearances! The sports broadcaster certainly knows how to make a lasting impression on the audience and her Instagram followers when she posts gorgeous bikini photos.

Charly’s social media account ​is full of colorful swimsuit looks that were captured during her travels. The former WWE personality is also a huge fan of working out. She often shows her fans her favorite exercises to do at the gym that help her maintain her toned abs.

In August 2019, Charly posted a flawless bikini photo rocking a neon green two-piece as she lounged on the beach. Her caption was an inspirational message to her followers about living life to the fullest.

“Look, at the end of the day, health and fitness is about more than just how many hours you spend at the gym and how healthy your diet is,” she penned. “It’s also about balance, moderation and ENJOYING YOUR LIFE!! I love being strong, I love being fit and I love looking like I work hard for my physique — but right now, I’m also loving this plastic cup of wine on the coast of Italy.”

While many know the bikini bombshell from her time hosting First Take on ESPN, Charly made a huge career announcement in April 2023. After five years on the network, she revealed she would be joining OutKick Sports to host a weekday morning show.

“What a fantastic ride it’s been at ESPN these past nearly 5 years — but like all things, this one has come to an end as I embark on a new chapter in my career,” Charly reflected in an Instagram post. “I am so thankful for the people I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had.”

Reporting has always been in Charly’s veins as her father also worked as a journalist.

“My dad was a newspaper reporter. My mother is a speech pathologist. If you put the two together you have the perfect combination for a broadcast journalist,” she told TV Insider in March 2021. “Since I was in middle school, I knew I wanted to be in television. I was also an athlete my whole life. I played sports from when I was a tiny girl on an all-boys soccer team. I, of course, dominated.”

After getting into weightlifting in college and establishing a daily exercise regimen, ESPN was the perfect place to kickstart her career and fuse her passion for journalism and fitness. Now, the possibilities are endless for the stunning TV star!

