It seems Mad Max: Fury Road was extra special for Charlize Theron. The beloved actress recalled her journey to motherhood after adopting eldest daughter Jackson in March 2012 by sharing a rare throwback photo with her 8-year-old child via Instagram.

“I became a mom right before we started shooting,” Charlize, 44, gushed alongside the snap of Jackson laying on her mom’s chest as a baby shortly after being adopted. Considering the doting mom is private with her family, she covered her kid’s face with a purple heart emoji.

“At least my child will forever have the fun fact of ‘I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig,'” Charlize continued, jokingly referring to the time they filmed Mad Max in the Namibian desert in Africa. “Special appearance by my incredible costumer, Inge Hough.”

The Bombshell star — who also adopted daughter August, 4, in July 2015 — shared the touching mother-daughter photo as a tribute to the legendary film’s 5th anniversary on May 15.

Although she refrains from sharing photos of her kids on social media, Charlize gave fans a rare glimpse inside her life as a mom while chatting with the Daily Mail in April. The Academy Award winner explained why she’s raising Jackson, who was introduced to the world as a boy, as her daughter and not her son.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy too … until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!'” Charlize revealed to the outlet. “So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive.”

Marksman/MEGA

The proud mama also noted how important it is for her to embrace Jackson and August for who they truly are.

“My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be,” she insisted. “And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

It’s no surprise Charlize is such an amazing mom to her brood. The Atomic Blonde actress opened up about the journey of adopting Jackson and August in December 2019.

“Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen,” she told NPR. “Because these two babies were meant to be in my life.” So sweet!