Charlize Theron‘s daughters are getting so big! The Mad Max: Fury Road star stepped out for a rare outing with her kids to celebrate Jackson‘s 9th birthday on June 15.

Charlize, 45, was all smiles as she was spotted in Los Angeles during their family date on Tuesday evening. The Monster actress was joined by her children — 9-year-old Jackson and 5-year-old August — as they grabbed dinner to celebrate her youngster’s special day at the upscale Sushi Park restaurant in West Hollywood.

Charlize is a single mom to her kiddos, having first adopted Jackson in March 2012. The South Africa native later welcomed her second child, August, in March 2015. Because Charlize thought about experiencing motherhood for a long time, she has no regrets about pursuing adoption.

“The one thing that I realized when I chose to become a mother — and then I got to experience it — was the power, and how empowering it was that I had the choice in when that was happening in my life,” the loving parent once revealed on W Magazine’s “Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg” podcast.

Though Charlize noted she has “bad days” and makes “mistakes” like any other parent, she knows she can always call her mom, Gerda Maritz, for assistance or advice. “I knew that I would [need] to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent,” the Atomic Blonde star told Elle in April 2018. “To not acknowledge her in coparenting would be a lie. I’m so lucky to have that.”

In order to raise her kiddos as effortlessly as possible, Charlize knows how important it is to support Jackson and August in every way. That’s why the Arrested Development alum had no qualms when Jackson came out to her as transgender “when she was 3 years old.”

‘Yes, I thought she was a boy too … until she looked at me [and] said: ‘I am not a boy!'” Charlize told the Daily Mail in April 2019. “So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive.”

The Old Guard actress sweetly added, “My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be … and I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

