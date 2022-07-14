In 1976, ABC viewers were fascinated by the ladies leading season 1 of the crime drama Charlie’s Angels. Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett made up the iconic trio of angels working at a detective agency. They earned some big bucks from their time on the show, contributing to their massive net worths.

Jaclyn was the only actress out of the original trio who reprised her role of Kelly Garrett for all five seasons. Fawcett starred as Jill Munroe for one season while Kate left the show after season 3. New characters were brought on to replace them including Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts.

The Aaron Spelling-produced series lasted for five seasons before ending its successful run in 1981. Each of the show’s lead actresses continued on to pursue other projects. Jaclyn established a great friendship with Fawcett outside of the show and stuck by her side after the late actress was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006.

“Farrah never lost her humor and never lost her hope and never was ‘poor me,’” Jaclyn said in a March 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “She did say, ‘I never thought this would happen to me.’ But she never gave up.”

The six-time Golden Globe nominee died in June 2009 at the age of 62. Jaclyn remembered her costar and longtime friend on the 10-year anniversary of her death.

“When Farrah decided to leave after one season, we all supported her,” the fashion mogul told People in June 2019. “She wasn’t afraid to say, ‘This is what I’m going to do.’ Farrah wanted to be seen as a serious actress. She marched to her own drum. And once she was accepted as an actress, she went back to Playboy and posed at 50 years old. From a serious actress to a sex symbol again. There was never a boring moment.”

The castmates also mourned the loss of Roberts, who died at 65 in January 2021 from sepsis. Jaclyn posted a tribute to her late costar on Instagram after her death.

“Tanya joined Charlie’s Angels for the final season, closing it out as it was initially intended with a redhead, a brunette and a blonde,” she wrote. “She brought joy to so many people and had a career spanning decades. Goodbye angel, rest in peace.”

Keep scrolling to see the net worths of the Charlie’s Angels cast.