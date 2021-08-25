Having been regarded as one of the most legendary drummers of his generation, Charlie Watts is remembered for his incredible legacy as a musician for Rolling Stones. With three Grammys, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and an induction into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame, it’s no surprise Charlie had a massive net worth at the time of his death.

The late icon’s fortune was estimated to be around $250 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet reported Charlie earned his big bucks mostly through his ownership of shares in the corporate entities of the Rolling Stones, but he also pursued other business ventures throughout his decades-long career.

Ramon Espinosa/AP/Shutterstock

Tragically, Charlie died at age 80 on August 24. A spokesman for the “Paint It Black” artist confirmed the news to Closer, calling Charlie one of the “greatest drummers of his generation” in an emotional statement. The crooner’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” the spokesman told Closer, referring to the “Satisfaction” hitmaker’s wife of 57 years, Shirley Watts, and their daughter, Seraphina Watts.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, and also a member of the Rolling Stones,” the statement continued. “We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Charlie was a staple in the music industry for nearly 60 years, having become one of Rolling Stones’ longest-serving members since joining the band in January 1963. The superstar — who was born on June 2, 1941, and raised in London — rose to fame alongside Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Ian Stewart and Keith Richards.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

The Rolling Stones got their first taste of superstardom following the release of their hit single “Satisfaction” in 1965, which quickly topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts. The band secured their status as a force to be reckoned with as they released countless other chart-toppers, including “Paint It Black” in 1966, “Gimme Shelter” in 1969 and “Angie” in 1973.

Throughout their magical run, Watts and his band members took home millions of dollars thanks to their tours. Per the U.K.’s The Mirror, the Rolling Stones’ 1994 Voodoo Lounge tour grossed more than $300 million. Their 2006 A Bigger Bang tour also secured more than $550 million.

In addition to his epic music career, Charlie had other passions than just drumming and writing songs. Per IMDb, he tested out his talents as a producer in the later years of his life, having made his debut as an executive producer on the 2008 documentary Shine a Light. He also produced Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out, Stones in Exile and Crossfire Hurricane.

Behind the scenes, Charlie also earned the title of an Arabian horse breeder. Per New Zealand’s Horse Talk, the rocker — along with his beloved wife, Shirley — owned a farm where they bred predominantly Polish Arabian horses. At one point, their herd had more than 250 animals.

Though he goes down in history as one of the most notable performers, Charlie preferred living his life out of the spotlight with his wife and daughter. “I’ve never filled the stereotype of the rock star,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in 1994.