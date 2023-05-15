Tour the Living Rooms of Your Favorite Stars: Inside the Houses of Joanna Gaines, Dr. Phil, More

Living large! So many of your favorite celebrities live in gorgeous homes all over the world, with jaw-dropping decor, sentimental personal touches and fabulous furniture. One thing Kelly Ripa, Dr. Phil McGraw, Joanna Gaines and more beloved stars have in common is that they all have cozy living rooms with unique design elements.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, live in a lavish New York City penthouse with a dreamy living room. The talk show hosts love their comfy entertainment space, which has a fluffy area rug, several windows boasting an incredible view and velvet sofas.

The All My Children alums have both shared photos of sweet family moments in the space with their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, on Instagram. Kelly and Mark also frequently capture pictures of their pups running around the spacious entertainment area.

Over on the other side of the U.S., Phil and his wife, Robin McGraw, live in a gorgeous Beverly Hills mansion. The property is the perfect place to host gatherings with their sons, Jay and Jordan, and their grandkids, Avery, London, Grey and Row.

The living room is always full of toys for the little kiddos to enjoy and festive decor adorns the walls for each holiday. It’s obvious there’s nothing Phil and Robin love more than spending quality time with their family.

“[Parenting] is a heavy job and it’s an important job,” Robin told Closer in December 2014. “But when you are a grandparent, you don’t have to worry about any of that – it’s all reward!”

Family time is also at the center of the Gaines house. Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, recently renovated the living room in their Waco, Texas, home to better accommodate their family of seven. The Magnolia Network couple are the parents of five kids: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

“We love it,” Joanna gushed over the living room makeover in a February 2021 YouTube video while showing off the gorgeous space.

To spruce up the room, the couple decided to install a bookcase on one of the walls and added a brick fireplace to make it even cozier. Chip and Joanna chose white couches, barn-style ceilings, potted plants and white furnishings for their lovely living room transformation.

Keep scrolling to see photos of stars’ living rooms.