All the Celebrity Kids Who Attended the Oscars 2023 With Their Parents: Family Photos

The 2023 Oscars was a family affair! So many A-listers brought their children to the ceremony honoring the top achievements in film, including Salma Hayek, Angela Bassett and more.

Salma stepped onto the champagne carpet with her daughter, Valentina Pinault, whom she shares with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The mother-daughter duo posed for photos in their gorgeous red dresses. Salma opted for a silhouette decked out in sequins and fringe while Valentina wore a strapless gown with a silver purse.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress, who presented an award with her pal Antonio Banderas, also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with her mini-me. They both changed into two more showstopping looks for the celebration. Valentina rocked a mauve gown with gorgeous, pleated detailing. Salma wore a figure-hugging sequined dress with lace trim.

The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star looked so proud to be sharing the entire experience with her daughter. Salma previously revealed that Valentina often raids her closet for new pieces to wear.

“In this house, we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” Salma told Vogue in April 2022 after posing for the cover of the magazine with her daughter. “Then I can’t find anything.”

Valentina also has a taste for wearing vintage clothing and is all about finding pieces she feels the most comfortable in.

“The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general, I always wear what I like, I hardly pay attention to the brand,” she added. “In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces. I do like brands, but I don’t wear things for that, just because I like it.”

Angela is another star who color-coordinated her Oscars look with her daughter’s outfit on the champagne carpet. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star attended the show with her twins, Bronwyn and Slater Vance, whom she shares with her husband, Courtney B. Vance. Bronwyn rocked a purple one-shoulder dress that was very similar to her mom’s Moschino by Jeremy Scott gown.

It’s clear from their rare appearance that Angela and Courtney’s two kiddos are growing up so fast! The Oscar nominee previously revealed that her son and daughter have developed an interest in the entertainment industry, especially after seeing her movie Soul.

“They loved it. They both play the piano and rap and play guitar, so they have a little musical interest that I drill into them, that I insist upon!” Angela told People in February 2021. “But I thought maybe they wouldn’t get into it because it’s jazz … but surprisingly they loved it. They got a lot of the themes, a lot of the ideas from it and really appreciated it.”

Scroll below to see photos of all the celebrity kids who attended the 2023 Oscars.